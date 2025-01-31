A major accident was averted in Maharashtra's Jalna today, January 31. According to the news agency IANS, the Tapovan Express, travelling from Mumbai to Nanded, narrowly avoided a collision with a truck spotted on the railway track in Jalna. It is learned that the driver of Tapovan Express halted the train, thereby preventing a potential disaster. Palghar Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Crossing Railway Tracks With Earphones Plugged In Run Over by Express Train in Maharashtra.

Tapovan Express Avoids Collision With Truck in Jalna

Jalna, Maharashtra: The Tapovan Express, traveling from Mumbai to Nanded, narrowly avoided a collision with a truck. The train driver swiftly halted the train, preventing a potential disaster pic.twitter.com/h1NAPdx8DR — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

