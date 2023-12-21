Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Underway in Poonch After Terrorists Ambush Army Vehicle

An army vehicle has came under an ambush by terrorists in Surankote area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, reported News Agency ANI. Encounter is underway.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 21, 2023 05:54 PM IST

An army vehicle has came under an ambush by terrorists in Surankote area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, reported News Agency ANI. Encounter is underway. Further information into the incident is awaited. Chhattisgarh: CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, Constable Injured in Encounter With Naxals in Sukma District.

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

Currency Price Change

