Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, March 29 expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Ramban which claimed 10 lives. The J&K L-G's office posted on X, formerly twitter "Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban in which precious lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families". Instructions have been issued to district administration to provide necessary assistance to the family members of the victims, he said in the post. A car carrying passengers fell into a deep george on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after the vehicle went out of the driver's control. The incident occurred early Friday morning near the Battery Chashma area. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 10 Killed As Cab Plunges Into Deep Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban (Watch Videos).

L-G Manoj Sinha Offers Condolences:

Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban in which precious lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I've issued instructions to Dist Admin & Div Com to render all assistance, as provided in the rule, to the kin of victims. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 29, 2024

J&K Road Mishap:

#WATCH | A passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in Ramban area. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban reached on spot, rescue operation is going on: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/csynkpEwov — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

