Two soldiers were killed, and four others including an officer have been injured in a blast that was triggered by terrorists on Friday morning in the Kandi area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists belong to the same group that ambushed an army truck on April 20 in which at least five soldiers were killed and one more was injured. Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire in Suspected Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, Five Soldiers Killed (See Pics and Video).

Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir

During the joint operation, in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri, the terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer. Additional teams from the vicinity have been… — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

