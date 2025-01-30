A tragic road accident on the Raebareli Highway in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of three individuals and left three others seriously injured on January 30. A Wagon car collided with a bus, resulting in the instant death of three passengers in the car. The critically injured victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Jaunpur Road Accident: Bike Riders, Including Minor, Killed After Crash With Tanker on Jaunpur-Prayagraj Highway.

3 Killed, 3 Injured in Horrific Collision on Raebareli Highway in Jaunpur

Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh: A horrific road accident on Raebareli Highway resulted in three deaths and three serious injuries. A Wagon-R car collided with a bus, killing three passengers instantly and leaving three others critically injured, who were later referred to the district… pic.twitter.com/88AYjaJfua — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)