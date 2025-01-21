At the Commander-in-Chief Ball held on January 20 in Washington DC, Usha Vance, alongside her husband US Vice President JD Vance, stole the spotlight with their inaugural dance. The couple shared a memorable moment, kissing as they danced to The Battle Hymn of the Republic. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump also shared a dance, adding to the evening’s elegance. The event, attended by prominent figures, showcased beautiful moments of celebration and unity. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Share First Dance at Commander-in-Chief-Ball (Watch Video).

JD Vance and Usha Vance Steal the Spotlight with Inaugural Dance

JD Vance and Usha Vance Inaugural Dance. Beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LhJV0q67PB — Usha Vance News (@UshaVanceNews) January 21, 2025

