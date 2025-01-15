The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla of insulting Maithili Brahmins and Purvanchali people during a TV debate on Republic Bharat. The controversy arose when Poonawalla responded to AAP MLA Rituraj Jha calling him “Chunawalla,” by saying, “Sanjay Jha is Jha 1, and Rituraj Jha is Jha 2… You are Jha 2.” AAP shared a video clip on X (formerly Twitter), alleging the comments were disrespectful to the Maithili Brahmin community. Poonawalla dismissed the claims as lies and announced a fast unto death until AAP proves he used abusive language. “If I die, AAP is responsible,” he posted on X, accusing the party of character assassination. He also mentioned that Republic Bharat anchors, including Aishwarya Kapoor, can verify the truth. The debate host had earlier intervened, asking Jha to address Poonawalla respectfully. With Delhi assembly elections 2025 scheduled for February 5, the incident has escalated political tensions, drawing sharp reactions from both sides ahead of the polls. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Poll Likely To Expose Congress-BJP Jugalbandi, Says AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Accuses Shehzad Poonawalla of Abusing Maithili Brahman Community

BJP Spokesperson Starts Hunger Strike Over Allegations (Watch Videos)

Dear friends, If i die - @AamAadmiParty is solely responsible for it.. I am starting a fast unto death because of the lies spread against me by AAP and for my character assassination until AAP proves i abused anybody. Shri @MediaHarshVT , Aishwarya Kapoor of Republic know the… pic.twitter.com/cFQYAcnSep — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) January 14, 2025

