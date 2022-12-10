Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took immediate action after Indian army personnel approached him at Project Bhavan in Ranchi to complain about the illegal possession of his property. In his complaint, the army jawan said that some goons have illegally occupied his house and are refusing to leave. On this, the Jharkhand CM called up the deputy commissioner of Ranchi and instructed strict actions against the miscreants. Mining Lease Case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Before Leaving for ED Office, Says ‘Allegations Against Me Baselese’.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Action Mode:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)