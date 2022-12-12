Around eight students sustained injuries after blast at an educational model exhibition in Jharkhand’s Ghatshila. The explosion occurred in a rocket launching system that was being displayed during the Educational Model Exhibition in Ghatshila. The video of the incident is caught on camera, in which the rocket explodes during the exhibition and eight students standing around get seriously injured. The injured students were admitted to the hospital. Around five students were sent home after getting treatment and the remaining three students were sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Jamshedpur. Science Project Blast: 11 Students Injured After Project Explodes at Ghatshila College Exhibition in Jharkhand (Watch Video).

Eight students sustained injuries due to explosion in rocket launching system during an educational model exhibition in Jharkhand’s Ghatshila.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 — Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) December 12, 2022

Jharkhand | 8 students were injured in an explosion caused due to failure of experimental Rocket launching system at Ghatshila College in East Singhbhum district Students have been admitted to hospital for treatment; all out of danger pic.twitter.com/ktyrp38Nlo — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) December 12, 2022

