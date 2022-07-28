The new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was closed today as a precautionary measure following heavy rains. An alert has been announced as the water level in the Chenab river is on the rise. "Various roads are closed for traffic due to landslides," PCR Reasi said.

