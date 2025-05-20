In a shocking incident, a woman strangled her 3-year-old son to death in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As per the report, the woman identified as Manisha Yadav used the thread of the amulet tied around her son, Anirudh's neck, to strangle him. Manisha was reportedly forced by her in-laws to return home after she had allegedly eloped with her lover. Enraged over her forceful return, Manisha killed her son before placing his body next to her father-in-law, who was sleeping on the roof and covered him with a blanket. She then went to the kitchen and began preparations for dinner. The case came to light when her father-in-law raised alarm after finding the lifeless body under the sheet. Police promptly arrived at the scene and took Manisha in for questioning, during which she confessed to the crime. Kanpur Shocker: ‘Boyfriend’ Uses Surgical Blades To Kill Class 12 Girl in UP’s Barra, Calls Victim’s Friend and Confesses to Murder.

Woman Strangles 3-Year-Old Son With Amulet Thread in Kanpur

यूपी : कानपुर में मां मनीषा यादव ने अपने 4 साल के बेटे अनिरुद्ध की हत्या कर दी। गले में बंधे ताबीज से ही उसका गला घोंट दिया। फिर बच्चे की लाश अपने ससुर के बगल में लिटा दी। मनीषा का गांव के विकास यादव से अफेयर था। कुछ दिन पहले साथ भाग गए थे। फिर 3 दिन पहले घर लौट आई थी। pic.twitter.com/6vov4DCAV5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 20, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

