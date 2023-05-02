Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tried his hands on a traditional musical drum-like instrument in Karnataka's Chitradurga during campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. In the video, men dressed in traditional attire along with BJP leaders can be seen playing the traditional drum instrument alongside PM Modi. Prime Minister is conducting a rally in a poll-bound state. Karnataka will undergo polls on May 10 in a single phase, and the results will be declared on May 13. Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode a 'Huge Success': Over 11 Lakh People Posted Photos While Listening to PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme.

PM Narendra Modi Tries Hands on Traditional Musical Instruments:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a traditional instrument today in Chitradurga, Karnataka.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/HVLnod41rG — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

