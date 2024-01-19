Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday, January 19, 2024. CM Siddaramaiah was also present at the occasion. PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu today. At Solapur in Maharashtra this morning, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 8 projects of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) worth Rs 2000 crore. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Boeing’s Largest Facility Outside US in Bengaluru Today, CM Siddaramaiah To Receive Him at Kempegowda Airport.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New BIETC Campus in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah is also present. pic.twitter.com/IDhAHrI3Pg — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

