A consumer court in Kerala ordered the Cochin Airport to pay Rs 16,000 to a passenger who caught a fever after he was drenched by rain while boarding a flight. As per reports, the Kerala Consumer Court ordered the Cochin Airport to pay Rs 16,000 as compensation t the passenger who caught the fever as the step ladder to board the flight did not have any cover to protect passengers from the rain, reports Bar and Bench. As per the report, the District Consumer Redressal Commission, Ernakulam, which was presided over by President DB Binu and members V Ramachandran and Sreevidhia TN took note of the fact that even though CIAL could have provided CCTV footage to disprove the allegation made by the passenger, however, they did not do so. Kochi Airport Customs Seizes 1,139 Grams of Gold Worth Rs 52.5 Lakhs From Dubai Passenger.

Consumer Court Orders Cochin Airport To Pay Passenger

