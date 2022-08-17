Kerala court observed that Sexual harassment will not prima facie stand when the complainant was wearing a dress that was sexually provocative. The Kozhikode court's statement came while granting bail to the activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case on the 12th of August. The court further added that it is impossible to believe that a man, aged 74, and physically disabled can forcefully put the defacto complainant in his lap.

Check ANI's Tweet:

Kerala | Sexual harassment will not prima facie stand when the complainant was wearing a dress that was sexually provocative - Kozhikode Sessions Court observed while granting bail to activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case, on 12th August. (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Even admitting that there was physical contact, it is impossible to believe that a man, aged 74, and physically disabled can forcefully put the defacto complainant in his lap - the court further observed. (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)