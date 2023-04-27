A suspected kidney transplantation racket has come to light in Vizag city after one of the victims approached the PM Palem police in the city, citing that he was cheated by a gang. The alleged illegal kidney transplantation took place on December 16 last year. In his complaint, the victim mentioned that one Kamaraju, a resident of the same Vambaby Colony, approached him and told that they were looking for a kidney donor. He introduced the victim to some persons to donate his kidney and promised a compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh. The victim said that the accused forced him to do the kidney transplant and gave him only Rs 2.5 lakh instead of the promises Rs 8.5 lakh. He has lodged complaint against three persons Kamaraju, Elena, Srinu and the doctors who illegally performed the surgery and removed his kidney. Police have launched probe into the incident. Delhi Police Bust Kidney Transplant Racket, 10 Held.

Kidney Racket in Vizag

