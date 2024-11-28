Tensions escalated in Kolkata on November 28 as a scuffle broke out between police personnel and members of the Hindu Mahasabha during a protest against alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the moment when an unidentified object was thrown at the police, injuring one officer on the forehead. The protestors were marching towards Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission, demanding action on the reported mistreatment of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Police intervened to control the situation, but the clash left one officer injured. Hindu Temple Attacked in Bangladesh: Loknath Temple in Chittagong Vandalised, Videos Show Miscreants Pelting Stones.

Police Injured in Clash During Hindu Mahasabha Protest in Kolkata

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | A police personnel got injured while a scuffle broke out between the police and members of Hindu Mahasabha. Members of Hindu Mahasabha are marching towards Bangladesh's deputy high commission protesting against the ongoing atrocities against… pic.twitter.com/K9V8i4eNCh — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

