A Hindu temple was vandalised in Bangladesh's Chittagong on Tuesday, November 26. As per the reports, Jamaat Shibir leaders and activists attacked the Loknath Temple in the Kotwali area of Chittagong. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing bamboo-wielded miscreants pelting stones at the Loknath Temple. On November 25, Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, a prominent monk leading protests against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, was allegedly arrested by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch. He was allegedly detained at Dhaka airport. India Expresses Deep Concern Over Bangladesh Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest, Says ‘Ensure Safety and Security of Hindus and All Minorities in Country’ (See Pic and Videos).

Hindu Temple Attacked in Bangladesh

#BREAKING: Jamaat Shibir leaders and activists attacked the Loknath Temple in the Kotwali area of Chittagong in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/Z68yGD7Jq3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 26, 2024

Loknath Temple in Chittagong Vandalised

