Kotak Mahindra Bank server seems to be down for the second straight day as some customers are not able to do UPI transactions and ATM cards. From Saturday noon, the bank's account holders are facing this problem and they are not able to do any transactions via phone banking and net banking. It's not clear how much time it will take the lender to return to normalcy. The customers complained of issues with withdrawing cash using Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM cards, conducting UPI transactions, and checking bank balance both via the phone banking app and net banking. The Kotak Mahindra team responded to a tweet and wrote: “Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this and will restore it as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.” Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Down, Customers Complain ATM Card, UPI Transactions and Mobile App Not Working (Check Tweets)

Check Tweets:

That was in the night but it was not working during the day as well. Still the app is not working, Is the money in the bank there or the top level people have gone to England — Kaushik Arule (@kaushikarule) December 18, 2022

My money got deducted via UPI but amount not credited, The UPI reference not matching, i have multiple failure transactions but couldn’t identify that payment. — Aman (@Aman96486873) December 18, 2022

@KotakBankLtd worst bank.. Nothing working since yesterday and ur branch staff and customer care is clueless.. — Abhishek Baheti (@BahetiAbhishek) December 18, 2022

Here’s How Kotak Bank Responded:

Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this & will restore it as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding. ^Team Kotak — KotakCares (@KotakCares) December 18, 2022

