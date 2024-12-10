FIITJEE Chairman DK Goel has sparked outrage after a video surfaced of him allegedly hurling abuses at employees during a virtual meeting. The incident reportedly stems from disputes over unpaid salaries and questions raised about financial decisions. The video, first posted on reddit, shows Goel in a heated exchange after someone questioned FIITJEE’s alleged Rs 142 crore investment in Edfora during turbulent times. Furious, Goel shouted, “Useless people… Go ask your mother who your father is. Nonsense people. Throw him out of Mumbai!” When the same person who asked the question wrote that this is available in the public domain Goel goes into a rage, screaming out abuses and curses saying, “M**ad**ch*d, public domain mein bol raha hai b*******d dekh. teri maa ki c***t. b*******d. kutte ki aulad. itni ye negative cheezein bol raha hai.” As the discussion escalated, Goel unleashed a tirade of expletives, saying, “Your mother must be from the red-light area. Go and complain to the court that I said this… Kutte ki aulad (son of a dog).” When another participant urged him to remain polite, Goel retorted, “Manish ji, throw this person out of FIITJEE. I don’t want to see him.” Goel’s remarks, including “Agar baap ki aulad ho to prove kardo” (if you are your father’s son, prove it), have drawn widespread criticism for their vulgarity and lack of professionalism. The viral video has triggered demands for accountability, exposing concerns over FIITJEE’s workplace culture. Bihar Shocker: Man Hurls Abuses At Female Manager, Smashes Her Mobile Inside Canara Bank Branch in Patna; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

FIITJEE Chairman DK Goel Allegedly Abuses Employees During Virtual Meeting (Abusive Language Warning)

Abusive-Kalesh during Zoom Meeting (Fiitjee chairman abusing the employees during meeting) pic.twitter.com/SJBzz1zhly — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 9, 2024

