In a shocking incident at Canara Bank’s Gandhi Maidan branch in Patna, a man, identified as contractor Rakesh Kumar Singh, was arrested for threatening and misbehaving with Vandana Verma, the bank’s female manager. The incident occurred on December 6 after Singh’s loan application was rejected due to a poor CIBIL score. Enraged, he demanded the manager fix his score, issued threats, and hurled abuses. He also smashed her phone when she attempted to record his actions. The video of the altercation, showing Singh pointing fingers and making derogatory remarks, has gone viral on social media. The victim filed a police complaint, leading to Singh’s immediate arrest. An FIR has been lodged at the Gandhi Maidan Police Station, and authorities have assured stringent legal action. This incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about workplace safety for women. Ahmedabad: Dispute Over TDS Deduction Turns Violent As Customer Brutally Thrashes Union Bank’s Branch Manager in Gujarat, Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Arrested for Threatening Female Bank Manager in Patna

