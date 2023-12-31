As the year 2023 drew to a close, tourists flocked to the picturesque Agni Theertham beach in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, to witness the final sunrise of the year 2023. The serene beach, known for its spiritual significance, was abuzz with activity as visitors gathered to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year. The sight of the first rays of the sun breaking through the horizon created a mesmerising spectacle, marking a hopeful beginning to 2024. New Year 2024: Chennai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for December 31 and January 1; Check Routes To Avoid Last-Minute Trouble.

Last Sunrise of 2023 Video

#WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Tourists throng Agni Theertham beach to witness the last sunrise of 2023. pic.twitter.com/bdX9ywhcye — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

