The forest department officials rescued a five-year-old male leopard from Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday, November 23. After sighting the leopard around Girnare and Pathardi, the forest department set up two cages. A male leopard was trapped in one of these cages on Thursday morning. The forest officials conducted a medical checkup on the leopard and said the big cat was medically fit. News agency ANI has shared a video of the leopard rescue on X, formerly Twitter. Leopard Rescued From Home in Maharashtra: Two Big Cats Seen Roaming On Nashik Streets, One Caught by Forest Officials (Watch Videos)

Leopard Rescued in Maharashtra

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra | Forest department officials rescued a five-year-old male leopard from Nashik's Girnare area pic.twitter.com/VfUX8e9fZo — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

