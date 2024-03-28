Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on Thursday, March 28, visited and offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Shewale's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple came after the party announced his name for the Mumbai South seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A video of Rahul Shewale visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai has also gone viral on social media. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Releases List of Eight Candidates, Fields Rahul Shewale and Sadashiv Lokhande.

Rahul Shewale Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate from Mumbai South Rahul Shewale offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple after the announcement of his candidature earlier today. pic.twitter.com/1g7qq1iX6A — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)