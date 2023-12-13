Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday, December 13, spoke about the security breach inside the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader said, "Today itself, we paid floral tribute to our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives during the Parliament attack and today itself, there was an attack here inside the House." He also asked if the incident proves that the government failed to maintain high security. "All the MPs fearlessly nabbed the two people, but I want to know where were the security officials when all of this happened?" he asked. Lok Sabha Security Breach: ‘Two Visitors Jumped Into Chamber From Gallery, Hurled Something From Which Gas Was Emitting’, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video).

Where Were the Security Officials?

