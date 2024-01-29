Addressing the closing ceremony of the 84th Conference of the Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “We are trying to bring efficiency in legislative work. We will strive to ensure that proper discussions are held before passing laws, better laws are implemented, draconian or unnecessary laws are abrogated, and reach the goal of One Nation One Election.” The conference was held in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Monday, January 29, 2024. PM Narendra Modi Pitches for 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform', Says Conduct of Lawmakers Should Be in Line with Indian Values.

Om Birla Addresses Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies

#WATCH | Mumbai: Addressing the closing ceremony of the 84th Conference of the Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "...We are trying to bring efficiency in legislative work. We will strive to ensure that proper discussions are held before… pic.twitter.com/CwzaIJhdM7 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

