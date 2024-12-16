A bizarre incident of tractor theft has come to light from Delhi, where a gang of thieves allegedly stole a tractor. A video shared by a news journalist on X (formerly Twitter) shows six people arriving in a car and pushing a tractor in order to steal the tractor. As the video moves forward, the thieves can be seen stealing the tractor by pushing the vehicle. As per the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on Sunday, December 15, under the Ranhaula police station area of ​​outer Delhi. Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Restores Signalling Cables and Necessary Services on Blue Line Metro After Cable Theft.

Thieves Steal Tractor in Outer Delhi

देखिए: दिल्ली में बेख़ौफ़ ट्रैक्टर चोर गैंग का CCTV वीडियो सामने आया शिफ्ट कार में क़रीब 6 चोर आए और ट्रैक्टर को धक्का मारकर चोरी कर ले गए चोरों ने वारदात को अंजाम बाहरी दिल्ली के रनहौला थाना इलाके में दिया @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/LnnZZypZ2H — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 16, 2024

