A driver of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) climbed on a tower alleging bad conditions of the buses of Awadh Depot. The man, after getting frustrated with the poor-conditioned vehicles, climbed the tower in front of the depot and threatened to jump. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The police and fire department crew were present at the spot, the report said. Jharkhand: Mentally Disabled Woman Climbs Electric Tower in Dhanbad, Cops Save Her (Watch Video).

UPSRTC Driver Climbs Tower in Kaiserbagh:

लखनऊ: अवध डिपो की बसों की खराब हालत से परेशान ड्राइवर कैसरबाग स्थित अवध डिपो वर्क शाप के सामने लगे टावर पर चढ़ा, दी कूद जाने की धमकी। ड्राइवर ने कहा: खटारा बस के आये दिन खराब होने से परेशान हूं, अधिकारी सुनते नहीं। मौके पर पुलिस बल और फायर ब्रिगेड के अधिकारी मौजूद।#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/UpO94Q4vR8 — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) March 2, 2023

