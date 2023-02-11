A mentally ill woman climbed an electric tower in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. Sensation spread in the village as soon as the news of Sunita Murmu climbing the top of the electric tower came forth. As soon as the information was received by police station in-charge Kuldeep Roshan Bari reached the spot with the help of the local people, got the woman down safely and brought her to the police station, after that they informed the woman's family members and handed over the woman to them. Video: Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed With Sticks After Asking For Payment in Greater Noida, Three Arrested.

