A video going viral on social media shows a farmer and his family allegedly crawling on their knees to meet an officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district. The 2-minute 48-second video shows a farmer crawling to enter and meet the officer at the sub-divisional magistrate office in Dewas. It is reported that the video is from Dewas's Khategoan village. According to reports, the farmer, identified as Lakshman, and his wife resorted to crawling on their knees at the sub-divisional magistrate's office in order to draw attention towards their ordeal over a land dispute. The farmer alleged that a neighbour of his had blocked access to his 1.5-acre agricultural land in Davtha village, about 100 kilometres from the district headquarters. Dewas Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Broad Daylight Outside His Hose in Madhya Pradesh, Panic Erupts Among Locals; Police Launch Probe.

Farmer Resorts to Walking on Knees to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office

Dewas से हैरान करने वाला वीडियो, पत्नी-बच्चों के साथ घुटनों के बल अफसर के पास फरियाद करने पहुंचा किसान ! MP Tak pic.twitter.com/3jy6qh648u — MP Tak (@MPTakOfficial) December 12, 2024

