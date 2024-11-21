A video going viral on social media shows a man allegedly firing shots in the air after buying a Thar Roxx. The video was shared on November 18, on Instagram. The video, which has drawn sharp criticism from people for the man's recklessness, shows the new owner of the car firing rifle shots into the air to celebrate his latest purchase. In the viral clip, the man is seen standing inside his newly purchased and beautifully decorated Thar Roxx. As the video moves further, the man is seen lifting his rifle and firing multiple shots in the air as people make a video. "Many congratulations to Mama Saheb Hokam on taking New Thar rocks." the caption read. The incident is said to have taken place in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Jaipur: 'Drunk' Man Drives SUV on Railway Track To Film Reels, Vehicle Gets Stuck (Watch Video).

Man Fires Multiple Shots in Air to Celebrate Buying New Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashpal Singh Panwar (@yashpal_singh_panwar_nalkheda)

