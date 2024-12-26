In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a man allegedly travelled between the wheels of a Danapur Express train. The incident came to light when the man was caught travelling, lying down in the trolley under the bogie of the Pune Danapur Express train. It is reported that the man travelled by hiding under the coach of Danapur Express on Thursday, December 26. It is learned that the accused man travelled all the way from Itarsi to Jabalpur (290 km) by hanging under the train's bougie and between the wheels. He was caught when the staff of the Carriage and Wagon department found him hiding under the coach during the rolling test. Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Stabs Husband’s Employee to Death Suspecting Her of Having Affair, Injures Another in Madhya Pradesh.

Man Travels Between Wheels of Danapur Express

Man Caught Hiding Under Train's Bogie During Rolling Test

*जबलपुर से हैरान करने वाला वीडियो सामने आया। एक शख्स पुणे दानापुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की बोगी के नीचे बनी ट्रॉली में लेटकर सफर करते हुए पकड़ा गया। लोगों ने उसे जबर्दस्ती गाड़ी से उतारा तो उसने बताया कि वो 290 किमी दूर इटारसी स्टेशन से यहां तक बैठकर आया है।* pic.twitter.com/wYzvADNC5L — Shakti Singh/शक्ति सिंह (@singhshakti1982) December 26, 2024

