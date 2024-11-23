As Maharashtra Assembly Election results continue to unfold on November 23, Shiv Sena workers celebrated outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai, bursting firecrackers in anticipation of a landslide victory for the MahaYuti alliance. Comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the alliance is leading in 214 seats, well beyond the 145-seat majority threshold. With BJP securing 127 seats, Shiv Sena at 53, and NCP at 34, the MahaYuti alliance is poised to dominate the assembly. Meanwhile, the opposition MVA, including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), and Congress, trails behind with significantly fewer seats. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP and Other Parties in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Shiv Sena Workers Celebrate as MahaYuti Alliance Nears Landslide Victory

VIDEO | Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena workers burst firecrackers outside CM Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai as #Mahayuti alliance is headed towards a landslide victory in Assembly polls.#ElectionResults2024WithPTI #MaharashtraElectionResults (Full video… pic.twitter.com/PepztxfF4a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2024

