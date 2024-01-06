Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen interacting with sanitation workers in Mumbai today, January 6. As per news agency ANI, Eknath Shinde was interacting with the sanitation workers in Mumbai's Colaba area. He is expected to participate in a deep cleanliness drive at various locations in the city. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces ‘Shivsankalp Abhiyaan’ for General Polls; To Tour All 48 Seats From January 6.

Eknath Shinde Interacts With Sanitation Workers

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde interacts with the sanitation workers at Mumbai's Colaba area. He will be participating in a deep cleanliness drive at various locations in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/orAQjHU6WS — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

