Customs officials at Mumbai airport have arrested three foreign nationals returning from Addis Ababa after they recovered 3 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.40 crore concealed in their undergarments and in sole of footwear. The incident took place on March 10. Further investigations are ongoing. Hyderabad: DRI Recovers 2.3 kg of Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1.32 Crore At Secunderabad Railway Station (See Pics).

3Kg Gold Seized at Mumbai Airport:

Maharashtra | On 10th March, over 3 Kg of gold valued at Rs 1.40 Crore seized from three foreign nationals who had arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai. Gold was found to be concealed in the undergarments and insole of the footwear: Mumbai Customs pic.twitter.com/FuWZNruq0d — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)