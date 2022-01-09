Mumbai, January 9: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 44, 338 fresh cases of COVID-19. The state also accounted for 15,351 recoveries and 12 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The tally of Omicron cases in the state stood at 1,216. Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday issued fresh and revised COVID-19 guidelines respectively, bringing in measures such as night curfew, closing down schools and colleges till February 15 and putting 50 percent cap at several places.

