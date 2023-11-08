In a shocking incident, a man was killed by miscreants after he denied paying "hafta" in Maharashtra's Nanded. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, at least 22 people can be seen arriving on bikes and attacking three people with swords in a narrow alley. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Yadav. Two people have been seriously injured in the attack. As per the local media reports, at least 17 people have been arrested in connection with the matter. Maharashtra Shocker: Two arrested for Robbing, Killing 57-Year-Old Woman in Palghar.

Man Killed After Denied Paying 'Hafta'

