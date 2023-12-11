Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, moved to the Supreme Court on Monday, December 11, against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to charges of corruption. For the unversed, Businessman Darshan Hiranandani allegedly offered Moitra, 49, bribes worth Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gift items" in return for her raising pointed questions against the Modi administration in the Parliament. Additionally, she was charged with giving out the login information for a private account on the legislative website, so that Hiranandani could ask questions on her behalf on the site. Moitra, a fierce opponent in the lower house, acknowledged disclosing the login credentials but refuted the bribery allegations. Mahua Moitra ‘Cash for Query’ Charge: TMC MP Expelled From Lok Sabha Over Alleged Serious Misdemeanours (Watch Video).

Mahua Moitra Moves to Supreme Court Against Her Expulsion From Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court against expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query' allegations (file photo) pic.twitter.com/CVoL94Tz7l — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

