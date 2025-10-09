A group of women in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, publicly beat up a young man after accusing him of molestation during Karwa Chauth shopping. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the man pleading and apologising with folded hands while the women hold him by the collar, repeatedly slapping and scolding him. The incident occurred amid crowded markets, as women were shopping for essentials ahead of the festival, which will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, with fasting for the long life of their husbands. Meerut Shocker: Man Abuses, Assaults Minor Girl in Broad Daylight in UP; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Women Beat Man for Alleged Molestation in Mainpuri

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vikas Chaudhary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

