Think of the worst item delivered to you while shopping online. The nightmare has turned true for a BlinkIt customer as he reportedly received a live rat inside a bread packet he ordered via an instant grocery delivery platform. The user, Nitin, wrote on Twitter, "Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato." While taking cognisance of the issue, BlinkIt wrote back "Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have. Please share your registered contact number or Order ID via DM for us to look into it." Zomato Delivery Boy Reacts to Viral Video of Customer Welcoming Him With ‘Aarti Ki Thali,’ Demands Action For 'Falsely Accusing of Delayed Order' (View Tweet).

Man Finds Alive Rat Inside Packet of Bread:

Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have. Please share your registered contact number or Order ID via DM for us to look into it. https://t.co/cmvbhHSmuW — Blinkitcares (@blinkitcares) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)