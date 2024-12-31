Manali and Solang Valley, popular winter destinations in Himachal Pradesh, have been experiencing significant traffic disruptions due to heavy snowfall. Amid this, it is reported that over 1,800 vehicles have been left stranded on the roads in Manali and Solang Valley. A man who is among those stranded in Himachal Pradesh took to Instagram to caution others. Chlucky Tyagi shared a video in which several vehicles can be seen stranded on the road in Solang Valleru due to heavy snowfall. "AVOID TO COME SOLANG VALLEY DUE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL," the caption of the viral post read. Manali DSP KD Sharma said that a rescue operation was initiated after more than 2,000 vehicles got stuck between Solang Valley and the Atal Tunnel due to severe weather conditions. Himachal: Kullu Police Rescue 5,000 Tourists Stranded at Solang Nala Amid Heavy Snowfall in State.

'Koi Bhi Mat Aana', Says Tourist Stuck in Soland Valley

