The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently said that a person merely being present at the scene of a murder and uttering the words "mara mara" (beat her, beat her) does not establish a common intention to commit the murder. The high court bench comprising Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Abhay Mantri observed while acquitting three family members accused of killing a woman while upholding the conviction of a fourth family member. The high court said that the prosecution failed to prove the necessary elements of common intention under Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The decision of the Bombay High Court came after the Additional Sessions Judge in Pusad convicted four family members (appellants) for the murder of a woman in 2019. HC on Sex With Minor Wife: Man Having Consensual Sexual Intercourse With Wife Under 18 Can Be Booked for Rape, Says Bombay High Court.

High Court Acquits Three Family Members of Murder Charges

