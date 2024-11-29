In the latest development in the Bengaluru vlogger murder, the police arrested the accused Aarav. The vlogger identified as Maya Gogoi, a resident of Assam, was allegedly killed at a service apartment in Bengaluru. According to news agency ANI, the accused was arrested by police outside Karnataka. During the probe, it was learned that boyfriend-turned-alleged killer Aarav Hanoy had spent two days with the Maya Gogoi's body. Cops also found that that the accused spent most of the time by smoking cigarettes while sitting in front of the corpse. Vlogger’s Murder in Bengaluru: Probe Reveals Killer Spent 2 Days With Corpse in Apartment, Say Police Sources.

Aarav Hanoy Arrested in Murder of Bengaluru Vlogger

Bengaluru vlogger murder | Bengaluru Police arrest the accused Aarav in the case of Assam girl Maya Gogoi's murder at a service apartment in Bengaluru. He was arrested by police outside Karnataka: DCP East — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

