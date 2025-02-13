In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Vindhyachal area, two goons attacked a businessman and his associates with a shovel inside their shop on February 13. The entire incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, was captured by a camera installed within the shop. The video shows the businessman and his associates sitting calmly when two assailants, armed with a shovel and a bat, barged in and began attacking them. While the victims managed to fend off the attackers, reports suggest that some sustained injuries. After the video went viral, local police took swift action, arresting one suspect and registering a case for further investigation. Mirzapur: Thief Prays for 15 Minutes and Then Steals Lord Hanuman's Silver Crown from Temple, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Goons Assault Businessman With Shovel in UP, Video Goes Viral

Businessman Attacked With Shovel Inside Shop, 1 Arrested

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण में थाना विन्ध्याचल पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए 01 अभियुक्त को हिरासत में लिया गया है, अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नियमानुसार अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) February 13, 2025

