A ration scam has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where 44 sacks of ration allocated for mid-day meals were allegedly sold to a local trader in Mirzapur. As per a user on X, formerly Twitter, 44 sacks of ration (wheat and rice) allocated for mid-day meals for students of a government school were reportedly sold to a local trader in Mirzapur. The user said that the ration was sold to the local trader by the school's principal in connivance with a teacher and shiksha mitra. After selling the ration, the accused approached cops and lodged a complaint of theft. Fight Over Land Dispute in Hardoi: Village Pradhan, His Wife Thrashed While Cops Watch in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Ration Scam in Uttar Pradesh

In UP's Mirzapur, 44 sacks of ration (wheat and rice) allocated for mid-day meal for students of a govt school was sold to a local trader allegedly by the school principal in connivance with a teacher & a siksha mita. The accsued later lodged a theft complaint with the police. pic.twitter.com/7hStmpwAsC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 12, 2024

