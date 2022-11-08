BJP MP Janardan Mishra has courted controversy yet again, this time with his advise on saving water. The 66-year-old leader made headlines when he said "Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved. Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water." The BJP leader was speaking at a water conservation workshop in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. Video: BJP MP Janardan Mishra Cleans Toilet With Bare Hands at Girls’ School in MP’s Rewa.

BJP MP Janardan Mishra Says ‘Drink Alcohol, ...':

MP Janardan Mishra was speaking at a water conservation workshop held in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on November 6. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

