The body of a missing passenger has been found near the site of the collision between a ferry and an Indian Navy craft off the Mumbai coast, bringing the death toll to 14, Mumbai Police said on December 19. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, December 18, when the ferry collided with the naval vessel, causing the vessel to capsize and resulting in multiple casualties. At least 114 people were recused; 97 of these were stable, while four were in critical condition. Mumbai Boat Accident: Man and Child Still Missing After Passenger Ferry-Navy Craft Collision off Coast Near Gateway of India; Search Operation Underway.

Mumbai Boat Accident

Body of passenger missing after ferry-Navy craft collision off Mumbai coast found near vessel, death toll mounts to 14: Police pic.twitter.com/Wahm4pamhh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)