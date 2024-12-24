Arif Bamne, who bravely risked his life to save 35 passengers during the Mumbai Neelkamal boat accident, was honoured by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at a ceremony held at the Matoshri residence on Monday, December 23. Thackeray lauded Bamne for his remarkable presence of mind, courage, and selflessness in the face of danger. The event was attended by several senior leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), including MP Arvind Sawant and MLAs Milind Narvekar and Manoj Jamsutkar, as reported by Marathi daily Samana. The accident occurred when the Neelkamal ferry, travelling from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, collided with a Navy speedboat. The crash caused both vessels to sink, claiming 15 lives. Mumbai Boat Crash: Indian Navy Says ‘Naval Craft Lost Control During Engine Trials and Collided With Passenger Ferry’, Killing 13.

नीलकमल बोट दुर्घटनेतील ३५ प्रवाशांचे प्राण वाचवण्याचे शौर्य दाखवणाऱ्या आरिफ बामणे ह्यांचा पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांनी सन्मान केला. ह्यावेळी शिवसेना नेते खासदार अरविंद सावंत, सचिव आमदार मिलिंद नार्वेकर आणि उपनेते आमदार मनोज जामसुतकर उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/eezAq0cPF5 — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) December 24, 2024

