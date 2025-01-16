In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a car caught fire after colliding with a dumper at around 2:15 AM in Dahisar. According to news agency IANS, the collision resulted in the death of one passenger while another passenger was safely rescued. The Dahisar police arrested the driver of the dumper and filed an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident. A video of the car burning on the street of Mumbai has also surfaced online. Mumbai Road Accident: Driver Sustains Injuries After Speeding Car Overturns on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Traffic Impacted in Area (Watch Video).

Car Collides With Dumper in Mumbai, One Dead

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A car caught fire after colliding with a dumper at around 2:15 AM, resulting in the death of one passenger. Another passenger was safely rescued. The dumper driver is in custody, Dahisar police have filed an ADR pic.twitter.com/xbf64Q5JGJ — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)