Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of smog on Sunday morning, November 24, with several areas reporting AQIs in the "poor" category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the current AQI reported in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is 153, while the AQI in Malad West is 272, which falls under the "poor" category. News agency ANI shared a video that showed Bandra Reclamation engulfed in a layer of smog. Weather Forecast Today, November 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mumbai Smog Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Parts of Mumbai city wake up to a layer of smog lingering in the air. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation. pic.twitter.com/2iP4RuTe1x — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)